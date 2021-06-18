JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- You can apparently now add interior decorator to Trevor Lawrence's resume.

Jacksonville Jaguars fan Logan Nugent turned to the No. 1 overall pick after his fiancé, Amber Phommathep, nixed his idea of hanging three Jaguars jerseys in the living room of their new Jacksonville home. After a bit of negotiation, Phommathep agreed he could hang them -- if he could somehow get Lawrence to acknowledge him.

So Nugent went to Twitter and put his request out there on June 9. He tagged Lawrence, defensive end Josh Allen and linebacker Myles Jack in the tweet laying out his fiancé's condition ... and then he waited and hoped.

Eight days later, on Thursday, Lawrence replied: "HANG EM' UP!"

"It went crazy from then," Nugent said. "My phone hasn't stopped buzzing since 7 p.m. [Thursday] night."

The jerseys aren't up yet -- the couple began moving into their home late this week -- but Nugent hopes to have them hung by Sunday as he's still waiting to get Lawrence's teal jersey back from the frame shop. They're not sure where they'll be placed -- it'll be either the wall opposite the TV or underneath the bar area -- but Nugent ceded the order to Phommathep, who decided Lawrence's teal No. 16 will hang between Jack's black No. 44 and Allen's white No. 41.

There was some opposition, however, from one of the most beloved Jaguars players of all time. After Allen responded to Nugent's tweet by urging Lawrence to reply, Calais Campbell responded to Allen's tweet by saying "Not in the living room."

But Campbell, who is now with the Baltimore Ravens, did say he loves die-hard fans.

Nugent and Phommathep are both Jacksonville natives and Jaguars fans, though their fervor for the team has grown significantly over the past several years. So much so that he and Phommathep took their engagement photos wearing Jaguars No. 21 jerseys -- the number signified the year in which they are to be married -- with "NUGENT" on the back.

The wedding is scheduled for Dec. 4, and the honeymoon will include attending the Jaguars' Dec. 12 game against Tennessee in Nashville.

Lawrence's tweet urging the jerseys be hung had generated more than 50,000 likes as of Friday evening.

"They don't have to do stuff like that [respond to fans' tweets], and I know they get tweets like this all day," Nugent said. "It's awesome."