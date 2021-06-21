TEMPE, Ariz. - Arizona Cardinals rookie linebacker Zaven Collins was arrested Sunday morning for excessive speed and reckless driving, and was later released.

Collins, 22, was pulled over in his Mercedes by the Scottsdale Police Department around 10:04 a.m. just north of Old Town Scottsdale. He was observed driving 76 mph in a 35-mph zone, according to a release from the police. Collins was arrested, booked and later released.

Collins was the Cardinals first-round pick in late April. He was drafted 16th overall out of Tulsa. He's expected to be one of Arizona's starting inside linebackers this season.