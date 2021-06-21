        <
        >

          Social media reacts to Carl Nassib's announcement that he's gay

          play
          Kimes hopes Nassib's reveal will pave the way for other gay athletes (2:40)

          Mina Kimes admits she got emotional as she watched the video of Carl Nassib announcing he is gay and hopes this will pave the way for other gay athletes to feel safe enough to come forward. (2:40)

          7:30 PM ET
          • ESPN

          On Monday, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib became the first active NFL player to announce he is gay. Nassib made the announcement on Instagram, saying "I've been meaning to do this for a while now, but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest."

          Raiders owner Mark Davis told ESPN's Paul Gutierrez after Nassib's announcement: "It's 2021. All the more power to Carl. It doesn't change my opinion of him as a person or as a Raider."

          Shortly after, players and teams from around sports began to chime in with their support of Nassib. Reaction ranged from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to Jason Collins, who became the NBA's first openly gay player in 2014.