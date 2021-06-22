MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Vikings rookie defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman was shot four times while visiting a family member in Washington, D.C, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

"Wrong place, wrong time," Rosenhaus said. "In talking to him today, he's going to be OK -- that's all that matters. We're thankful he's OK. He will make a full recovery."

Twyman was in a vehicle when he was shot, according to Rosenhaus. The 21-year-old sustained superficial exit wounds and will not need surgery, his agent said.

Minnesota drafted Twyman with the 199th pick in May. Before opting out of the 2020 season, Twyman became the first interior defensive lineman to lead Pitt in sacks (10.5 in 2019) since Aaron Donald achieved the same feat six years prior.