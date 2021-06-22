Tom Brady keeps trolling Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau ahead of their charity match

Tom Brady -- New England Patriots legend. Tampa Bay Buccaneers savior. Future unanimous Hall of Famer. Perhaps the greatest quarterback the National Football League has ever seen.

And, as it turns out, expert troll.

Ahead of his charity golf match with Phil Mickelson against Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau, Brady has been poking fun at his opposing team pretty much constantly, mainly through memes referencing the extreme beef between DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka. He even included a few shots at the Green Bay Packers' inexplicable decision to kick a field goal on fourth down while trailing by seven in the NFC Championship Game, which Rodgers was probably super thrilled to keep hearing about.

As we get closer to the actual match, however, Brady's demonstrating that he's not all talk -- there are some legitimate golf skills backing up his trolling.

We'll have to wait until July 6 to see which team will actually prevail. For now, however, it's clear that Brady (or his expert social media team) are winning the pregame.