In the 24 hours since he became the first active NFL player to come out as gay, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib's jersey has been the top-selling item across the league, according to Fanatics.

Nassib, 28, made the announcement Monday in a video posted to Instagram from his house in West Chester, Pennsylvania. In the video, Nassib says, "I just want to take a quick moment to say that I'm gay. I've been meaning to do this for a while now, but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest. I really have the best life, I've got the best family, friends and job a guy could ask for. I'm a pretty private person so I hope you guys know that I'm really not doing this for attention. I just think that representation and visibility are so important."

Fanatics, the NFL's official e-commerce partner, said Nassib has been the top-selling NFL player both Monday and Tuesday across the company's network of online stores.

As part of his announcement, Nassib also pledged $100,000 to the Trevor Project, an organization that provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to the LGBTQ+ community.

The NFL on Tuesday confirmed to ABC News that it would match Nassib's $100,000 donation.

In a statement Monday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the league "is proud of Carl for courageously sharing his truth today."

"Representation matters," Goodell said. "We share his hope that someday soon statements like his will no longer be newsworthy as we march toward full equality for the LGBTQ+ community. We wish Carl the best of luck this coming season."

