The NFL has approved a plan where teams can wear alternate helmets with their throwback uniforms starting in 2022, according to league spokesman Brian McCarthy.

McCarthy tweeted Thursday that teams must tell the NFL of their plans for an alternate color helmet for the 2022 season by July 31.

Teams have been limited to one helmet since 2013, when the rule was put in place for safety reasons.

According to ProFootballTalk, the second helmet could also be used with an alternate or Color Rush uniform.

But allowing an additional helmet design would likely be most popular with throwback looks, which could include the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' white helmet with an orange buccaneer logo, the New England Patriots' Pat Patriot look and the Tennessee Titans' Oilers throwback.