The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Thursday they've released six-time Pro Bowl guard David DeCastro.

DeCastro was in the final year of his contract with a $14.2 million cap hit. Releasing him saves the Steelers $8.75 million in cap space.

DeCastro didn't participate in minicamp recently, and the Steelers also brought in Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner for a visit last week.

DeCastro was the Steelers' first-round pick (24th overall) in the 2012 draft.

"David was without a doubt one of the premier offensive linemen during his time with us," Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said in a statement. "He helped us win a lot of football games, but it was David's consistency, reliability and professionalism that stood out more than anything else. We wish him the best moving forward in his career."

With DeCastro's release, the Steelers will have one returning starter on the offensive line: Chukwuma Okorafor, who is likely moving to left tackle from his spot on the right last season. Kevin Dotson also started for DeCastro a few times last season, but he's slated to be the left guard.

ESPN's Brooke Pryor contributed to this report.