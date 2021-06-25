NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle feels it's time to put some respect on his position. That's why he made it a point to gather 49 NFL tight ends together for this week's Tight End University.

The program, which Kittle is conducting along with the Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce and former tight end Greg Olsen, began Wednesday and will continue through Friday in Nashville.

"100% it does," Kittle told ESPN when asked if the way his position is being undervalued bothers him. "I think TE is the most unique and diverse position. It's the most fun position because it's the only one on the field where you get to do everything that a football player does. You run block, you pass pro, you get to run routes and catch the football. We do everything!"

Kittle said his position deserves a little more recognition, given how players such as himself, Kelce and others have become focal points of NFL offenses.

The group of tight ends at TEU got to share trade secrets in hopes of collectively helping each other sharpen their playmaking ability. The summit offered on-the-field workouts, film-study sessions and some evening activities.

"I'm a big believer that you surround yourself with good people which brings the best out of you. We're sharing our strategy with guys. Our mindsets, how you approach the game. All of this is for the tight end position to take a step forward. I'm excited that we have such a great group of guys," Kittle said.