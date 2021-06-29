The NFL will not hold a supplemental draft for the second straight year, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The supplemental draft is available for players whose eligibility situations changed after the January declaration deadline for the regular draft. In 2019, the year of the most recent supplemental draft, the Arizona Cardinals made the only pick when they selected safety Jalen Thompson in the fifth round.

Other notable supplemental picks have been quarterback Terrelle Pryor (2011) and wide receiver Josh Gordon (2012), though there are also several years when no picks were made.

Under the collective bargaining agreement, the NFL has the right to decide whether to hold the supplemental draft each year. NFL Network first reported that the supplemental draft was off for 2021.

This is the third time since its inception in 1977 that the supplemental draft won't be held. Along with 2020 and 2021, there was no such draft in 2008 due to a lack of applicants.