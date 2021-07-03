Former Cincinnati Bengals receiever Chad "OchoCinco" Johnson left another $1,000 tip on his $33.53 restaurant tab, this time at an IHOP in Portland, Oregon. Last month, Johnson left a $1,300 tip on a $107.17 tab at James Harden's Houston restaurant, Thirteen Houston. In May, Johnson left another $1,000 tip on a $4.28 bill. This time, at one of Houston's most notable restaurants, The Turkey Leg Hut, according to the New York Post.

"It's just something I always do, regardless of where I am, regardless of what restaurant or the service, I always take care of those who are serving me," Johnson explained to the New York Post.