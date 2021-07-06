Russell Wilson and Ciara recreate Princess Diana photo on Italian getaway

I don't know how most people celebrate their five-year wedding anniversaries, but I'm willing to bet Russell Wilson and Ciara did it bigger.

Last week, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback whisked his superstar, singer wife away to Venice, Italy, to celebrate their nuptials in style. While an Italian getaway oozes romance in its own right, the duo kicked it up a notch with non-stop glamour, at least one photoshoot, multiple gondola rides serenaded by a piano accordion player and an opera singer and some masterful video documentation. To be rich and famous, am I right?

If all of that weren't enough to turn our attention away from how Green Bay Packers QB1 Aaron Rodgers has been spending his offseason with Shailene Woodley -- at least for a brief moment -- the pair recreated a picture of the late Princess Diana and her then-husband, Prince Charles, leaving a restaurant in 1985. In the photo (third slide), Ciara can be seen with her hands posed in the same manner as Diana as she and Wilson are flanked by two men exiting the same building.

I would give you more details about their Versace-laden and envy-inducing excursion but the more we talk about it, the more underwhelmed I feel with my own life. So instead I'm just going to leave these here: