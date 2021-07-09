Los Angeles prosecutors on Friday charged Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark with one felony weapons violation stemming from his arrest on March 13 by the California Highway Patrol, according to a report in The Kansas City Star.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office told The Star on Friday that it had charged the 28-year-old Clark with one felony count of possession of an assault weapon. Clark was arrested in March, along with another man, when officers said they found two loaded firearms in their vehicle after a traffic stop, the paper reported, citing California Highway Patrol records.

Clark was also arrested last month in Los Angeles in a separate incident in which police officers allegedly saw a submachine gun in his car, but that remains under investigation. Clark's attorney, Alex Spiro, said at the time of his arrest on suspicion of having a concealed firearm in a vehicle that the gun belonged to Clark's bodyguard.

According to The Star, Clark is scheduled to be arraigned for the charge stemming from the March arrest on July 14.

If convicted, Clark could face up to three years in prison.

A native of Los Angeles, Clark played his first four NFL seasons with the Seattle Seahawks before being traded to Kansas City in 2019. He was part of the Chiefs' Super Bowl-winning team in the 2019 season and has 49 sacks in 91 career games plus eight sacks in two postseasons with Kansas City. He has twice been named to the Pro Bowl since joining the Chiefs.

Clark was previously arrested in 2014 on suspicion of domestic violence over an incident at an Ohio hotel, leading to his removal from the University of Michigan team. He eventually pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of disorderly conduct.