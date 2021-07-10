Atlanta Falcons linebacker Barkevious Mingo was arrested in Texas this week on a charge of indecency with a child, sexual contact, according to Arlington Police Department records.

Mingo was arrested Thursday on the second-degree felony charge, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison under Texas state law. According to the state penal code, the charge relates to engaging in sexual contact with someone younger than 17 years of age or causing the child to engage in sexual contact.

No other case details were immediately available.

"Our organization became aware of the allegations involving Barkevious Mingo today and are currently gathering information on this incident," the Falcons said in a statement to multiple outlets Saturday. "The Falcons take the allegations very seriously and will continue to monitor the situation."

According to Tarrant County records, Mingo was released on $25,000 bond Friday.

Mingo signed a one-year contract with the Falcons in March. The 2013 first-round pick by the Cleveland Browns has bounced around the NFL since being traded to the New England Patriots in 2016, playing for five different teams over the past five seasons, including the Chicago Bears in 2020.