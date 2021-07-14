What does Richard Sherman's arrest mean for his NFL future? (3:00)

Free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman was booked at 6:08 a.m. local time Wednesday at the King County Correctional Facility in Seattle and is being investigated for burglary domestic violence, according to public records.

Records state he was denied bail, but a spokesman for the Redmond (Washington) Police Department told ESPN that is standard procedure for suspects of domestic violence until they can appear before a judge.

The spokesman, who would not confirm the name of the person taken into custody, said a 911 call from the residence was received at 2 a.m. PT. The person calling said that an adult male family member who did not live at the residence was attempting to force his way into the home.

When police arrived, the suspect was outside the home. He fought with police but was eventually apprehended and taken to a local hospital to be checked. After he was cleared medically, he was booked into the King County Correctional Facility.

The spokesman said no one at the residence was injured.

Sherman, 33, completed his third season with the San Francisco 49ers in 2020 after spending the first seven seasons of his career with the Seattle Seahawks.

Sherman also is a vice president of the NFL Players Association's executive committee.

"We were made aware of an arrest last night of one of our player leaders for an alleged domestic violence incident and have activated our domestic violence crisis protocol for the protection and support of everyone involved," the NFLPA said in a statement. "We will continue to monitor events closely as more facts are made available to us."

Sherman has been selected to five Pro Bowls and is a three-time first-team All-Pro in his 10 NFL seasons.