The wife of Dwayne Haskins faces a domestic violence charge stemming from an alleged assault involving the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback that occurred in a Las Vegas hotel room earlier this month, according to multiple reports.

Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins faces a felony charge of battery and domestic violence resulting in bodily harm stemming from the alleged altercation on July 3 at The Cosmopolitan.

According to reports, Gondrezick-Haskins is accused of punching Haskins in the mouth, and other injuries Haskins sustained from the altercation were "substantial in nature."

Haskins, 24, had a split upper lip and a missing tooth, and he sustained other injuries to his mouth that would require dental work to repair his teeth, according to reports.

According to reports, officers were called to the hotel around 2:30 a.m. PT, and Haskins was taken to the hospital for the facial injury.

Gondrezick-Haskins told police, according to reports, that the pair married in March and were in Las Vegas to celebrate with friends and renew their vows. At some point in the evening, there was an argument that escalated when she hit Haskins in the mouth.

Haskins, according to reports, said he remembered getting into a fight with his wife but didn't remember getting punched in the mouth. In searching the room, officers found a piece of tooth and blood, per reports.

Haskins, a former first-round pick by the Washington Football Team in 2019, signed a one-year deal with the Steelers in January in hopes of reviving his NFL career.