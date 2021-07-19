Peyton Manning wants to see Aaron Rodgers make amends with the Packers and doesn't anticipate a trade to the Broncos. (0:35)

Former NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning will take part in an alternate Monday Night Football broadcast over the next three seasons, ESPN announced Monday.

The Monday Night Football MegaCast will air on ESPN2 for 10 games in each of the next three seasons and will include current and former NFL players and celebrities joining the Mannings on the broadcast. A host for the broadcast has not been named.

"This partnership with ESPN and The Walt Disney Company reflects an ongoing, shared commitment to offering fans fun, innovative content," Peyton Manning said in a statement. "ESPN+ has been a terrific partner for Omaha Productions [Manning's production company] as we built out The Places franchise and we're excited to co-create a new MegaCast format that will have something for everyone."

Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters and John Parry will remain on the traditional Monday Night Football broadcast for the second straight season in 2021.

The Mannings each won two Super Bowls during their careers. Peyton, who retired in 2016, is set for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame later this week. Eli retired in 2019 after 16 seasons with the New York Giants.

"Offering multiple Monday Night Football viewing options for the next three seasons continues our innovation efforts and provides additional value for our fans," Jimmy Pitaro, chairman of ESPN and Sports Content, said in a statement. "Peyton and Eli will bring a different approach, delving into conversation about broader, big-picture topics while also honing in on the game, much like fans do when watching with their family and friends."