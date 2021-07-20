Las Vegas Raiders president Marc Badain, instrumental in the team's move from Oakland and a key member of the organization for 30 years, resigned on Monday.

The club issued a news release with a statement from owner Mark Davis, calling Badain "an integral part of the Raider Family," spanning a tenure that saw him advance from "a training camp driver to president of the entire organization."

The team's general counsel, Dan Ventrelle, will take over Badain's role on an interim basis. Ventrelle has spent 17 years with the organization and was a liaison with local officials in Nevada for the move and a lead negotiator on player contracts.

In a text message sent to media members, Badain thanked the organization as he looked ahead to future "pursuits."

"The successful construction and operation of Allegiant Stadium has been unequivocally the most challenging part of my 30 years with the organization. Seeing it through to the end has been rewarding beyond measure," he wrote. "Together, the Raiders and Las Vegas accomplished what seemed impossible. Now that the project is complete, it is time to focus on my family and look ahead to new pursuits."

Badain was hired by the Raiders in 1991 as an intern, becoming interim president in 2013 following Amy Trask's resignation. In 2015, the interim tag was removed.

The Raiders are about to enter their second season in Las Vgeas. The club went 8-8 last year, finishing in second place in the AFC West, behind the Kansas City Chiefs.

In closing the release, Davis wrote "once a Raider, always a Raider," a mantra that Badain also wrote in his statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.