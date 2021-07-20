Stephen A. Smith explains why the Rams' offense will be OK after reportedly losing Cam Akers to an Achilles injury. (1:09)

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers is expected to miss the entire 2021 season after rupturing his Achilles while working out, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Akers underwent testing that confirmed the injury, the source told Schefter. The Rams had not formally announced the injury as of Tuesday morning.

In 13 games last season, Akers was the Rams' leading rusher with 625 yards and two touchdowns on 145 carries. He also caught 11 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown.

Akers, 22, spent two games sidelined after suffering a rib injury in Week 2 when he awkwardly fell on the football. He also played through a high ankle sprain later in the season.

In two playoff games, Akers averaged 4.8 yards per carry and 110 yards per game.

Selected in the second round (No. 52 overall) of the 2020 draft from Florida State, the 5-foot-10, 217-pound Akers shared time last season with Darrell Henderson Jr. and Malcolm Brown.