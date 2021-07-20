See inside the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' visit to the White House

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers visited the White House on Tuesday to celebrate their victory in Super Bowl LV -- the team's first visit with the president, as the Bucs did not go to Washington following their 2003 Super Bowl win. How did the ceremony go for Tom Brady & Co.?
Players took videos while touring the White House, Brady had jokes for President Joe Biden, and the team presented the president with the traditional gift of a No. 46 jersey.
Here's a roundup of the visit via social media.
Might be the line of the day...@DSmith_76 asks @TomBrady, "You got residency here???"— JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) July 20, 2021
Brady's won seven rings but he hasn't been to the White House since 2005. He missed the last two visits and the Patriots didn't go in 2019. pic.twitter.com/OUhiCr2aTG
Bucs co-owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz chats with members of the Bucs coaching staff as we wait for the ceremony to begin on the White House South Lawn. I'm told that 130 players, coaches and staff members made the trip. pic.twitter.com/QAK8LvHGFv— JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) July 20, 2021
Bucs' Social Justice Committee members Donovan Smith and Bradley Pinion are currently in the West Wing speaking to Vice President Kamala Harris about voting rights while the rest of the team is touring the White House.— JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) July 20, 2021
📍 @WhiteHouse pic.twitter.com/bsqtH5HI49— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) July 20, 2021
Tom Brady, Bruce Arians, Bucs co-owner Bryan Glazer and @POTUS Joe Biden make their grand entrance for the Bucs' White House ceremony... pic.twitter.com/i44SW295OE— JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) July 20, 2021
Walk through the @WhiteHouse with @DevinWhite__40! pic.twitter.com/JKXMv9wwlr— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) July 20, 2021
Tom Brady's got jokes today. He said, "I think about 40% of the people still don't think we won," regarding the Super Bowl (and the election).— JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) July 20, 2021
And he challenged 11 White House interns to a game of football on the lawn. "We intend to run it up on you guys," he said. pic.twitter.com/VTHDQptTDM
Super Bowl LV Champions at the @WhiteHouse 😎 pic.twitter.com/1SRGRcx8yH— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) July 20, 2021
Unbelievable experience 💯💯 @POTUS it was such an honor to meet you and spend the morning at the White House...thanks for all you do and your impeccable selfie taking skills 🙌🏽🙌🏽 @sinjen66 w/the clutch photo dip 🤓🤓 @buccaneers #Potus @WhiteHouse @vp #WhiteHouse #SBChampTings pic.twitter.com/Bn64XmWp4S— Coach Lo Locust (@CoachLoLoc) July 20, 2021
Thanks for having us, @POTUS pic.twitter.com/ZHRRoxr3LD— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) July 20, 2021