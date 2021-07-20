See inside the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' visit to the White House

Tom Brady jokes around with President Joe Biden as the Buccaneers celebrate their Super Bowl win at the White House. (1:34)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers visited the White House on Tuesday to celebrate their victory in Super Bowl LV -- the team's first visit with the president, as the Bucs did not go to Washington following their 2003 Super Bowl win. How did the ceremony go for Tom Brady & Co.?

Players took videos while touring the White House, Brady had jokes for President Joe Biden, and the team presented the president with the traditional gift of a No. 46 jersey.

Here's a roundup of the visit via social media.

Might be the line of the day...@DSmith_76 asks @TomBrady, "You got residency here???"



Brady's won seven rings but he hasn't been to the White House since 2005. He missed the last two visits and the Patriots didn't go in 2019. pic.twitter.com/OUhiCr2aTG — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) July 20, 2021

Bucs co-owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz chats with members of the Bucs coaching staff as we wait for the ceremony to begin on the White House South Lawn. I'm told that 130 players, coaches and staff members made the trip. pic.twitter.com/QAK8LvHGFv — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) July 20, 2021

Bucs' Social Justice Committee members Donovan Smith and Bradley Pinion are currently in the West Wing speaking to Vice President Kamala Harris about voting rights while the rest of the team is touring the White House. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) July 20, 2021

Tom Brady, Bruce Arians, Bucs co-owner Bryan Glazer and @POTUS Joe Biden make their grand entrance for the Bucs' White House ceremony... pic.twitter.com/i44SW295OE — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) July 20, 2021

Tom Brady's got jokes today. He said, "I think about 40% of the people still don't think we won," regarding the Super Bowl (and the election).



And he challenged 11 White House interns to a game of football on the lawn. "We intend to run it up on you guys," he said. pic.twitter.com/VTHDQptTDM — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) July 20, 2021

Super Bowl LV Champions at the @WhiteHouse 😎 pic.twitter.com/1SRGRcx8yH — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) July 20, 2021