See inside the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' visit to the White House

          The Tampa Bay Buccaneers visited the White House on Tuesday to celebrate their victory in Super Bowl LV -- the team's first visit with the president, as the Bucs did not go to Washington following their 2003 Super Bowl win. How did the ceremony go for Tom Brady & Co.?

          Players took videos while touring the White House, Brady had jokes for President Joe Biden, and the team presented the president with the traditional gift of a No. 46 jersey.

          Here's a roundup of the visit via social media.