MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Miami Dolphins are signing former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin to a one-year deal after a successful team visit, sources told ESPN.

Griffin had his left hand amputated at age 4 because of amniotic band syndrome, a congenital condition that has left him frequently in pain and with limited function. Now, he joins the Dolphins right before training camp with hopes of making the roster.

The signing doesn't guarantee Griffin will be on the Dolphins' final 2021 roster, but it does give him an opportunity to use his pass rush ability and special-teams acumen to compete for a depth role. Griffin wasn't tendered by the Seahawks as a restricted free agent this past spring, so he became an unrestricted free agent. After visiting multiple teams this offseason, he has found a home in Miami.

Griffin became the first player with one hand to be drafted in the NFL's modern era when the Seahawks chose him in the fifth round in 2018, reuniting him with his twin brother, Shaquill Griffin.

He proved to be more than just a draft-day feel-good story. He made the Seahawks' roster out of training camp in 2018 and '19 and was among their top special-teams contributors in each season. He also showed flashes late in 2019 as a pass-rusher when the Seahawks began using him off the edge in sub packages, reprising the role in which he excelled during his college career at Central Florida.

Griffin had a pressure on Jared Goff that led to an errant throw and a Quandre Diggs pick-six in a loss to the Rams in December 2019. He got his first career sack in Seattle's playoff loss at Green Bay the next month. He began last season on Seattle's practice squad before appearing in 14 games with 1 sack, 9 tackles and 3 QB hits.

If he makes the Dolphins' roster, Griffin could get more of an opportunity to rush the passer in a variety of ways in coach Brian Flores' multiple, heavy-blitz scheme rather than just off the edge as he did frequently in Seattle. He would also be much closer to Shaquill Griffin, who signed a three-year, $40 million deal with the Jaguars this offseason.

Over three seasons with Seattle, Shaquem Griffin appeared in 46 regular-season games, recording 1 sack, 25 tackles and 6 QB hits. His lone start came in his NFL debut in 2018.

NFL Network was the first to report the signing. Dolphins players are scheduled to report to training camp Tuesday.

ESPN's Brady Henderson contributed to this story.