KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Patrick Mahomes said he would have no physical limitations at Kansas City Chiefs training camp, which begins on Saturday for him with the start of a three-day camp for quarterbacks and rookies.

"I've been training, running, throwing, doing everything that I usually do,'' said Mahomes, who had surgery for turf toe in February shortly after the Chiefs' Super Bowl LV loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "That's what was so good about [offseason practice] and doing those things is that I tested it there and realized I was good, Then when I got back with [personal trainer Bobby Stroupe at his offseason home in Texas] I was able to do what I normally would do.''

The Chiefs initially hoped after the surgery that Mahomes would be able to participate for the final few days of offseason work. But Mahomes was ahead of schedule and a full participant for the entire four weeks of practice.

Mahomes said he and Stroupe worked on the surgically repaired toe during recent workouts.

"We definitely did a little bit more as far as mobility with the foot,'' Mahomes said. "We always do stuff with the foot and ankle and knee but we did different stuff just to kind of keep that mobility going, strengthening that [area] that I kind of lost. Whenever you go in and have any surgery you're going to lose some mobility.''

Most of the Chiefs veterans will report to camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph on Monday with practice beginning on Wednesday. Coach Andy Reid said defensive end Frank Clark would report on time and participate in practice.

Clark was recently charged in Los Angeles with felony weapons possession after a March arrest. Clark was also arrested in Los Angeles in June in a separate incident in which police allegedly saw a submachine gun in his car but that incident remains under investigation.