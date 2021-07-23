Tom Brady takes to social media to again show off all his Super Bowl rings

Tom Brady can't get enough of showing off his hands laden with Super Bowl rings. It's almost an annual rite of summer. He wins a Super Bowl in February. His team gets its rings sometime in the summer before training camp and Brady shows them off.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got their Super Bowl rings on Thursday. They feature 319 diamonds, which include 15 karats of white diamonds and 14 karats of yellow diamonds, reflect the Super Bowl's 31-9 final score. The twist-off removable top is a first of any Super Bowl ring. On the bottom of the removable top, laser-etched in gold, is the word "HISTORIC," to commemorate the accomplishment.

"We wanted it to represent the camaraderie and sacrifice that our players and coaches experienced along the way," co-owner Darcie Glazer-Kassewitz said Thursday. "This ring tells the story of that journey, it reflects the heart and soul of a team like none other before it. We know it will be an emotional touchstone for everyone involved for many, many years to come."

Brady took to Twitter Friday for a classic "How it started vs. How it's going." Showing off the six rings he won with the New England Patriots and his newest bauble, it's safe to say, as it usually is for TB12, that things are going just fine.