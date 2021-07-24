Ryan Clark insists Aaron Rodgers' teammates will have no hard feelings about his absence until it affects the outcome of their games. (1:33)

Aaron Rodgers hasn't been with the Green Bay Packers this offseason, but his ongoing stalemate with the franchise hasn't changed how he prepares for the season.

As he has done for most of the past decade, the reigning NFL MVP went through his normal offseason training regimen with Proactive Sports Performance, a program that includes field work, a weight room, yoga and sand dunes work.

According to the company, the routine lasts around six to seven weeks for NFL athletes and concluded Saturday as players head off to training camp.

While it remains unknown if Green Bay's franchise quarterback will be in attendance when the Packers open camp Wednesday, a Proactive Sports Performance representative said Rodgers is "working and he's ready" for football.

In April, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Rodgers does not want to return to the team because of issues he has with management. Despite his stance, the Packers have remained adamant that they will not trade the three-time MVP and offered a record-breaking extension to the 37-year-old. Sources told Schefter this week that Rodgers turned down a two-year extension this offseason that would have tied Rodgers to the Packers for five more seasons and made him the highest-paid quarterback and player in football.

Instead, Rodgers has continued to stay away from the team and missed voluntary OTAs for the first time in his career earlier this summer.

Rodgers has otherwise stayed busy this offseason, including appearing as a guest host on "Jeopardy!", vacationing in Hawaii and participating in a made-for-TV exhibition golf event alongside Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau.

Information from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler was used in this report.