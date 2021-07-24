Cleveland Browns unveil retro uniforms honoring 75th anniversary

Tim Hasselbeck and Booger McFarland give their teams that could end their Super Bowl droughts this coming season. (1:39)

The Cleveland Browns have announced they will be wearing retro uniforms this season to celebrate their 75th anniversary season.

The uniform honors Cleveland's inaugural 1946 season in the All-American Football Conference. The uniform will feature white jerseys with brown numbers and an orange shadow-box with white pants. The helmets will numbers on the sides and gray facemasks.

"The Browns are one of those iconic franchises in all sports, not just the NFL," Browns executive vice president JW Johnson said in a team release. "We wanted to give a nod to the past and the players that have paved the way for the team we have here today."

In those uniforms, the Browns were a dominant franchise. They won the first four AAFC titles (1946-49) before the league dissolved and the Browns joined the NFL where they won three of the next six NFL championships (1950-55). The current version of the Browns was a wild card team last season and is seeking to reach the playoffs in consecutive years since going to the postseason five years in a row from 1985-1989.

It was not announced in which games the Browns will wear this look.