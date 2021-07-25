Odell Beckham Jr. says seeing the Milwaukee Bucks win an NBA title has given him extra motivation to bring a Super Bowl to Cleveland. (0:46)

GATES MILLS, Ohio -- Heading into the start of training camp this week, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. says his team has a "special opportunity" at a Super Bowl this season.

"It's just something that feels special about this team," Beckham said Sunday during his youth football camp in the Cleveland area. "I think there's something special going on and something special with this city.

"Cleveland needs a championship. And I think that's the goal and mentality in that building. And that's what I want to be a part of."

After suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 7 last year, Beckham could only watch as Cleveland surged into its first postseason appearance since 2002. The Browns then defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in their playoff opener before taking the Chiefs to the wire in Kansas City, ultimately losing 22-17 in the divisional round.

"I watched them compete last year and it was like the one game that hurt me the most was watching Kansas City," Beckham said of the Browns, who return every key player offensively. "Feeling like, man, I know I could've made one play -- just something to help the team."

Beckham, who underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee last year, said the knee "is feeling great" going into the season after participating in some passing drills during minicamp last month. Beckham, however, wouldn't put a timetable on when exactly he'll be full-go again and wouldn't even commit to being ready for Cleveland's season opener at Kansas City.

"At this point, we're just running our race," he said. "I feel like in the past, I've been caught up in this question. I'm not really here for it anymore. Whenever I'm ready to get out on the field, that's when it will be. Whenever the team, the docs, my team, gets cleared, we'll be ready to go. Whenever that is, Week 1, Week 17, I don't know. Whenever we're ready, we'll be ready."