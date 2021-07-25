CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Bengals and defensive end Sam Hubbard have agreed to terms on a contract extension, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Bengals signed the 2018 third-round pick to a four-year deal worth up to $40 million, sources said. Hubbard was entering the final year of his rookie contract.

The former Ohio State player has developed into one of the Bengals' top pass-rushers. In three seasons, Hubbard has appeared in 44 games and been a primary starter the past two seasons.

He tallied two of his 16.5 career sacks in 2020. Last season, he had a 15.9% pass rush win rate as an edge rusher (ESPN metric powered by NFL Next Gen).

Hubbard is the second big investment the Bengals made on the edge of their defensive line this offseason. In free agency, the Bengals signed former New Orleans Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson to a four-year deal worth up to $60 million. Cincinnati finished last season with the fewest sacks in the NFL.