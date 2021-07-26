Former NFL offensive lineman and assistant coach Eugene Chung called the NFL's statement on its review of his claims that he was told during a job interview he "wasn't the right minority" "a little misleading."

Chung, who is Asian American, said he has only had one short, "almost perfunctory" conversation with the NFL back in May and that "every single" coach and personnel executive he has reached out to regarding this matter has said they hadn't been contacted by the NFL during its review process. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has declined to meet with Chung, to this point, despite a request from Chung's representation, he said.

"I've had one conversation with them. I'd love to work with them hand in hand but, when it's being written that I'm going to be working with them, and I had only one very brief conversation, I think that's a little misleading," Chung said.

The NFL released a statement in early July saying it was "unable to confirm the precise statement that was made or by whom, and under what circumstances, any such statement was made.

"Nonetheless, we intend to use this occasion to reinforce the commitment of the NFL and of every NFL club to ensure appropriate interview processes and develop diverse, inclusive, and respectful workforces on and off the field. Mr. Chung has offered to assist us moving forward and we welcome the opportunity to speak with him about how we can better advance employment opportunities through the League."

Chung has not identified the coach who made those alleged comments or the organization that interviewed him. "I'm not interested in outing anybody. I think that's insignificant and irrelevant to what's going on at hand right now," Chung said. Rather, he said he is focused on fixing the issue so that other minorities don't face similar biases and believes a conversation with Goodell can make strides toward that.

Chung, who has served as an assistant offensive line coach for the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, is not currently employed by an NFL team.