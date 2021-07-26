Ryan Clark insists Aaron Rodgers' teammates will have no hard feelings about his absence until it affects the outcome of their games. (1:33)

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Green Bay Packers haven't said whether they think Aaron Rodgers will show up Tuesday when veteran players are required to report for training camp, but they talked Monday like they believe there's a chance he will play for them this season.

In his annual state-of-the-football-department address to Packers' shareholders at Lambeau Field, general manager Brian Gutekunst included Rodgers in the "strong returning nucleus" while acknowledging there may still be things to work out with the reigning NFL MVP.

"We have been working tirelessly with Aaron and his representation to resolve the issues he has raised this offseason," Gutekunst said. "And we remain hopeful for a positive resolution."

Packers president Mark Murphy and the contingent of team executives entered Lambeau Field to a smattering of boos mixed in with tepid applause as they took the stage that was setup on the playing surface.

One of the loudest cheers was when Gutekunst, in recapping the 2020 season, mentioned Rodgers winning his third MVP.

Murphy reiterated his stance that not only do the Packers want him but they're committed to him for "2021 and beyond."

"He is our leader, and we're looking forward to winning another Super Bowl with him," Murphy said. "Obviously, it's been a challenging situation for both Aaron and us as an organization. But let's not forget all the great things Aaron has done for this organization. Three-time MVP, Super Bowl champion. It's easy to forget that but he's a phenomenal talent. We're happy to have him."

Rodgers has been largely silent since ESPN's Adam Schefter broke the news of the quarterback's state of disgruntlement with the team. In the longest interview he's granted since then, Rodgers mentioned several times to Kenny Mayne during his final SportsCenter show in May that he thinks an organization should be about the people.

Yet during Monday's meeting, when discussing improvements to the stadium, Murphy said: "Lambeau Field is the best asset we have as an organization."

Said Rodgers in May: "I think sometimes people forget what really makes an organization. History is important, legacy of so many people who've come before you. But the people, that's the most important thing. People make an organization, people make a business and sometimes that gets forgotten. Culture is built brick by brick, the foundation of it by the people, not by the organization, not by the building, not by the corporation. It's built by the people."

Rodgers is under contract through the 2023 season but skipped all offseason activities, including the team's mandatory minicamp in June. That allowed the Packers to get second-year quarterback Jordan Love, the team's first-round pick in 2020, ready in case Rodgers does not play this season.