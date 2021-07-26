Mina Kimes breaks down how Michael Thomas' injury affects the Saints' wide receiver group and if they could look to sign someone. (1:03)

METAIRIE, La. -- After moonlighting as a lacrosse player this summer, veteran wide receiver Chris Hogan will return to the NFL and try to help the New Orleans Saints make up for the absence of injured star Michael Thomas.

Hogan, 33, agreed to a deal with the Saints on Monday, a source told ESPN's Mike Reiss, confirming an NFL Network report.

As expected, Thomas was officially placed on the physically unable to play list Monday to start training camp. He is expected to miss time at the start of the regular season after having ankle surgery in June.

Hogan (6-foot-1, 210 pounds) will compete for a roster spot along with Saints receivers Tre'Quan Smith, Deonte Harris, Marquez Callaway and others in a position group that is thin on proven talent after New Orleans released veteran Emmanuel Sanders this offseason.

Hogan won two Super Bowls with the New England Patriots during a nine-year career that also saw him play with the Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers and New York Jets. But after playing in just 12 total games with the Panthers and Jets in 2019 and 2020 while battling injuries, he briefly decided to switch careers this offseason and play in the Premier Lacrosse League before the Saints lured him back.

Hogan was a standout lacrosse player at Penn State before he spent a year playing football at Monmouth and joined the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2012. He was mostly inactive during his time in the PLL, beginning with the Cannons before being traded to the Whipsnakes.

Back in the NFL, Hogan brings versatility along with his experience. He has lined up almost equally in the slot and out wide while catching 216 passes for 2,795 yards and 18 touchdowns in the regular season. He has another 34 catches for 542 yards and four TDs in the playoffs.