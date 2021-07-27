The Washington Football Team and tight end Logan Thomas have agreed to a three-year extension months after his breakout season, a source confirmed.

Thomas caught a career-high 72 passes in 2020, finishing third among all tight ends. He also had 670 yards receiving, which was seventh, and six touchdown receptions. Before last season, Thomas' career-best totals were 16 catches and 173 yards.

Thomas also flourished in the red zone. He was second among tight ends with 15 catches in the red zone and first with 117 yards.

His position coach Pete Hoener, pointing out Thomas' improvement as a blocker, has called him one of the top "six or seven" all-around tight ends in the game.

That's quite a change for a guy who played quarterback at Virginia Tech. Arizona drafted him in the fourth round in 2014 to play quarterback, but he lasted one season. After stops with the Miami Dolphins and the New York Giants, Thomas converted to tight end in 2016 with Detroit. He signed with Washington in the 2020 offseason.

Washington signed defensive tackle Jonathan Allen to a four-year extension on Monday. The organization had targeted both Allen and Thomas as players it wanted to extend before the season.

Washington lacks proven depth behind Thomas. It drafted John Bates in the fourth round and also has veteran Ricky Seals-Jones plus Sammis Reyes, a former basketball player who is trying to become the first Chilean player to make it in the NFL.

The NFL Network first reported Thomas' extension.