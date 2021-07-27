Dan Orlovsky believes WFT will win the NFC East over the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants. (1:10)

More players began arriving for 2021 NFL training camp across the league Tuesday with some new faces in new places, including defensive lineman J.J. Watt reporting for duty with the Arizona Cardinals and quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 draft pick in 2021, arriving for his first media session of camp with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In Baltimore, quarterback Lamar Jackson said he wants a new jersey number -- but not until he earns it. The New York Jets were missing the face everyone wants to see as the team tries to hammer out a contract with rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, but second-year left tackle Mekhi Becton arrived for camp at his target weight and looking ready to start the season. And the Washington Football Team rewarded journeyman tight end Logan Thomas with a new contract after he produced 72 catches last season.

Here's what you need to know from camps across the league:

Lamar Jackson wants a ring, then a new jersey number

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback said he has a personal reason to change his jersey number, although he has to achieve something in order to make the switch. "If we win the Super Bowl, I'm going to No. 1," he said. "I want the No. 1. That's my first number ever. My dad told me, 'Get No. 1 because that's the best. You're the best.' And it always stuck with me."

Jets open camp without No. 2 pick Zach Wilson

There is more than the usual sense of urgency to resolve the contract dispute because Wilson, drafted at No. 2 in 2021, is the presumptive starting quarterback. The Jets have no veterans on the roster at the position, only James Morgan and Mike White, neither of whom has regular-season experience.

