SEATTLE -- Seahawks Pro Bowl strong safety Jamal Adams reported to training camp on Tuesday as his agent and the team continue negotiations towards a contract extension.

Coach Pete Carroll said during last month's minicamp that the Seahawks were counting on Adams showing up, even if the two sides had yet to reach a deal. The Seahawks tweeted photos Tuesday of Adams, quarterback Russell Wilson and other marquee players arriving at the team's headquarters in Renton, Washington.

The next question is whether Adams will take part in the first practice Wednesday. Two years ago, All-Pro middle linebacker Bobby Wagner reported to the team's facility and took part in meetings but did not practice until finalizing his extension.

Adams skipped the Seahawks' voluntary offseason program -- many of the team's veteran players did not take part until the final week -- and was excused from mandatory minicamp so he could tend to a family matter.

"It's been ongoing and it's been amicable throughout," Carroll said in mid-June of contract talks. "We recognize that he's a fantastic football player. ... They've been good talks. It just hasn't been able to get settled at this point, but it's coming. We expect him for camp, and everything should be fine."

Adams, 25, would have been subject to fines for not showing up to training camp, per the NFL's CBA.

He is coming off shoulder and finger surgeries that Carroll said would have limited him if he were at minicamp. He played through several injuries during his debut season with Seattle, including a groin injury that sidelined him for four games. Despite that, Adams made the Pro Bowl and set the NFL's single-season record for a defensive back with 9.5 sacks, which led the team.

The Seahawks acquired Adams from the New York Jets a year ago for a package that included Seattle's 2021 and '22 first-round picks. It was an uncommonly hefty price that they wouldn't have paid had they only planned on Adams being a one- or two-year deal.

For now, Adams is scheduled to make $9.86 million in the final year of the rookie contract that he signed with the Jets as the No. 6 pick in 2017.

Justin Simmons of the Denver Broncos became the NFL's highest-paid safety earlier this offseason when he signed a deal averaging $15.25 million.

In other team news, the arraignment for defensive end Aldon Smith related to his alleged-battery charge in Louisiana has been moved to Aug. 24, according to a spokesperson with the St. Bernard Parish Clerk of Court's Office.

A source told ESPN that Smith is reporting for training camp and has worked himself back into shape. He was excused from minicamp because he didn't feel physically ready to take part, per Carroll.