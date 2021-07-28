Jamison Hensley explains that Lamar Jackson's success will be tied to whether his offensive line can play up to its potential. (1:24)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is not practicing Wednesday because of issues related to COVID-19, sources told ESPN's Jamison Hensley and Adam Schefter.

The NFL flagged Jackson's latest COVID-19 tests and is still trying to process and evaluate the results, sources told Hensley and Schefter. The Ravens also are seeking clarity regarding Jackson's test results and are awaiting answers from the league, according to Hensley and Schefter.

With Jackson absent from practice, Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley will take a majority of the snaps at quarterback. Kenji Bahar, who spent time with the Ravens in minicamp, has been re-signed and is practicing as the third quarterback.

Sources told Hensley on Tuesday that Ravens also will be without running back Gus Edwards, who tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the start of training camp.

Jackson, 24, tested positive for COVID-19 last Thanksgiving and missed the Ravens' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 2019 league MVP was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list less than two weeks later and returned for Baltimore's next game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Jackson was one of 20 Baltimore players who spent time on the reserve/COVID-19 list last season, as the Ravens endured an outbreak from late November to early December during which at least one player tested positive on 10 consecutive days.