PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said he expects tight end Zach Ertz, who has been the subject of trade discussions this offseason, to be on the roster Week 1.

Roseman also pushed back on the idea of the Eagles trading for a quarterback -- they have been linked regularly to Deshaun Watson in recent weeks -- and echoed coach Nick Sirianni's sentiment by saying he wants Hurts to "take the reins."

Ertz, a three-time Pro Bowler, did not attend the team's voluntary offseason training activities in the spring but was in attendance for the start of training camp practice Wednesday, sporting a new look with bleached-blond hair and working in with the starters.

"When you talk about Zach, it doesn't take a lot to get him here. He cares so much about this team and this city. Just really good to see him out there," Roseman said. "When you talk about the guys that are here and the kind of player that he is and you think about our young skill position group and having a Pro Bowl player like that on your roster players can learn from, it's huge for us."

It's been less than harmonious behind the scenes, with a split seeming inevitable after contract talks broke off last offseason. The Eagles granted Ertz permission to seek a trade months ago but haven't received an offer to this point that has inspired Roseman to make a move.

Ertz, 30, is in the final year of his deal and is scheduled to make $8.5 million. He shared the field Wednesday with Dallas Goedert, the team's second-round pick in 2018 who told reporters earlier this offseason that the Eagles and his representation have had initial contract extension talks.

There has been plenty of buzz on the QB front as well. The Eagles will have as many as three first-round picks in the 2022 draft, putting them in good position to acquire a veteran quarterback, like Watson, in a trade if they're not sold on Hurts. Roseman tried to throw a little cold water on that idea.

"I think this is a big year for any player who goes from Year 1 to Year 2. We're excited to see his growth and working with the [first team]," Roseman said of Hurts.

"One of the things that I always find kind of funny is that whenever there is a name bandied about the Eagles are always kind of associated with that and because we have more high draft picks going forward, that's probably going to be continual as players become available. But we draft these guys for a reason, we're really excited about their development and we're excited to start practice here."

Hurts was also asked about the trade speculation.

"There's a lot of chatter that goes on. I'm above it all," he said. "Control what I can. I'm here, and that's what I'm doing. Go out there and be the quarterback for this team."