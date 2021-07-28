Marcus Spears explains how Dak Prescott could be the biggest challenger to Patrick Mahomes for MVP this season. (1:09)

OXNARD, Calif. -- Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott left Wednesday's practice early with soreness in his right throwing arm and is getting it examined.

A team spokesperson said Prescott felt the soreness early in practice and "did not want to push it," but he was not concerned about it. The further examination is "purely precautionary."

Later Wednesday, a source told ESPN that the injury is a strain to Prescott's lat muscle.

Prescott went through his normal work in the early portion of practice and did not appear to have any issues. When the Cowboys moved to one-on-one work, he spoke with head athletic trainer Jim Maurer, who tested the quarterback's strength.

In the first four practices of training camp, Prescott unofficially completed 50 of 78 passes in team drills. He was intercepted three times on Tuesday.

He has had no issues with his surgically repaired right ankle. He said he did not think once about the ankle following the first practice and he has not shown any problems running and moving in any direction.

With Prescott out, Garrett Gilbert took over the first-team snaps. He started one game last season after Prescott was lost for the season. The Cowboys also have Cooper Rush and Ben DiNucci at quarterback in camp.