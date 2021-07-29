The Green Bay Packers have officially brought back Randall Cobb, with the team announcing a trade with the Houston Texans for its longtime receiver Wednesday night.

Green Bay sent Houston an undisclosed draft pick in return.

Cobb, who will turn 31 on Aug. 22, played his first eight seasons in Green Bay, where he was one of Aaron Rodgers' go-to receivers -- especially in the slot.

Earlier Wednesday, Cobb tweeted: "I'M COMING HOME!"

He left in free agency following the 2018 season and spent one year with the Dallas Cowboys. He then signed a three-year, $27 million deal with Houston, where he played 10 games last season -- one more than he did during his final season in Green Bay, where he battled lingering hamstring problems. He suffered a toe injury in Week 11 last year and missed six games. He finished with 38 catches, 441 yards and three touchdowns.

Rodgers hasn't had a true slot receiver since Cobb's departure. To fill that void in their offense, the Packers drafted Amari Rodgers in the third round of this year's draft.

Apparently, Rodgers-to-Cobb had a better ring to it than Rodgers-to-Rodgers, but it's unclear if bringing back Cobb was a condition of Rodgers' return or merely a suggestion that the Packers decided to honor. When Cobb left the Packers, he did so ranked sixth in franchise history with 470 catches and 11th in both receiving yards (5,524) and touchdown catches (41). His best season came in 2014, when he caught 91 passes for 1,287 yards and 12 touchdowns. That was one of two times in his career in which he did not miss a game.

While Cobb's role is yet to be determined and could hinge largely on his ability to stay healthy, he also could help mentor Amari Rodgers. There's already a connection between the two; Rodgers' father, Tee Martin, coached Cobb in college at Kentucky.

The trade no doubt will include a contract restructure for Cobb, who was scheduled to make $8.25 million this season.