GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals pass-rusher J.J. Watt was put on the physically unable to perform list Wednesday after experiencing soreness in his hamstring after Tuesday's conditioning test that kicked off his first training camp.

The injury kept Watt out of Wednesday's practice, the Cardinals' first of camp, and he said he didn't expect to practice Thursday, as well. He later said he didn't know when he'd be back on the field.

"We're gonna take it very slow and be very smart about it," Watt said. "I mean, it's a hamstring, obviously, so you want to be very smart. Take your time."

Watt said his goal is to be healthy for the Cardinals' Week 1 game at the Tennessee Titans.

"Being in the league 10 years and the biggest thing that I know is that it's all about Week 1, so it's all about being ready for Sept. 12 and just making sure that we're taking a smart, smooth approach to that day," he said.

Watt, 32, signed with the Cardinals in early March after playing the first 10 years of his career with the Houston Texans.