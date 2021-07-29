Louis Riddick breaks down New England's QB battle between Cam Newton and Mac Jones and why he'd love to see the rookie start against Tom Brady in Week 4. (0:54)

Why it's only 'a matter of time' before Mac Jones is starting for Pats (0:54)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Thursday that he expects quarterback Jarrett Stidham "will miss a little time" due to injury, which sparked an addition to the depth chart behind starter Cam Newton and top challenger Mac Jones.

Belichick explained that the team claimed Green Bay Packers quarterback Jake Dolegala on waivers Wednesday because he "thought it would be good to have another quarterback active and participating in camp."

So Dolegala joins Newton, Jones and veteran Brian Hoyer on the 90-man roster, while Stidham remains on the physically unable to perform list.

Stidham, a 2019 fourth-round draft choice from Auburn, had fully participated throughout spring practices and also organized some players-only workouts in the offseason.

A source confirmed a report from The Athletic that Stidham has experienced discomfort in his shoulder and back, which has lingered over time, and surgery has been discussed as a possible option.

Belichick seldom addresses injuries and timelines, so his remarks Thursday were slightly more revealing than the norm.

The Patriots held their second practice of training camp Thursday morning, with Newton continuing to take all top repetitions, followed by Jones, the first-round pick from Alabama.

Both Newton and Jones have been serenaded with cheers from the crowd of several thousands at the start of practices. Belichick previously said Newton is the team's quarterback, while leaving open the possibility that Jones could challenge him in time.