OWINGS MILLS, Md. - Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith said he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder since his family was robbed at gunpoint in February.

"Going into the store and being around anyone with a mask or hood on, it really makes my heart thump to this day," Smith said after Thursday's practice. "It was terrifying situation."

Five months ago, Smith got out of his car after checking into a hotel near the Los Angeles International Airport and was surrounded by three masked men with guns. The woman in the car with Smith, who is pregnant, had a gun pointed at her stomach, Smith said.

"You feel helpless," Smith said. "Cowards running up on you with three guns. You don't know if you're going to lose your life in that moment."

Smith said he and his family were followed to two fast-food restaurants and then back to the hotel. Smith's children were in the car when the robbery occurred.

"The crazy thing is I seen it kind of coming," Smith said. "You know, when something bad happens, you get this eerie feeling. I kind of had an eerie feeling. I didn't listen to it. I hopped out of the car and just seen dudes coming at me with guns. They surrounded me. All you could think of is 'I want to live, I want to get out of here.' At that moment, jewelry didn't matter. None of that matters."

Smith said he doesn't expect the robbers to ever get arrested.

"I'm not going to I wish death upon them," Smith said. "But they'll get what's coming to them."

Smith is starting his 10th training camp with the Ravens. A first-round pick in 2012, Smith remained with Baltimore when he signed a one-year, $2.5 million extension on Jan. 1.