FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank said he was "disappointed" star receiver Julio Jones had asked for a trade, leading to the team sending him to Tennessee in June.

Blank had earlier said Jones would be a Falcon for life. Instead, it was a 10-year relationship that ended with Blank trying to reach out to Jones, but ending up not being able to speak with him.

"I think the part that bothered me personally was the fact that he expressed that he wanted to be traded," Blank said Thursday at the first day of Atlanta's training camp. "You know, we had a 10-year relationship. I think it was a good relationship. It was certainly productive.

"He's a Hall of Fame player so I was disappointed he felt that way. For whatever reasons, I'm not sure. I was unable to speak with him myself. I tried to, but he felt the way he felt and was ready to make a change."

Blank said he learned through his years of ownership in Atlanta that you want players on the roster who want to be in the building. He believed the trade, which also sent the Titans a 2023 sixth-round pick but brought the Falcons a 2022 second-round pick and 2023 fourth-round pick, would be beneficial for both sides.

It already worked out to Atlanta's benefit financially as it created room under the salary cap for the team to sign its rookies, including No. 4 overall pick Kyle Pitts. Blank said he did not realize the team would end up trading Jones at the end of last season, either, and that "was not our original intent."

The idea of possibly trading Jones first surfaced publicly before the NFL draft. Jones then said on FS1 on May 24 that he was "outta there," meaning Atlanta. He was traded weeks later.

"We have tremendous regard for the player and the human being as well and he's given us 10 great years and that's about half of my ownership and set all kinds of records," Blank said. "But the time was right for him to move on and I think the coach did what he could and the general manager did what he could to have him try to stay but he was ready to move."

Jones had 848 catches for 12,896 yards and 63 touchdowns with the Falcons and is the NFL's all-time leader in yards per game with 95.5 -- almost 10 yards better than the No. 2 receiver on the list, 2021 Hall of Fame inductee Calvin Johnson.