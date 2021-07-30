Damien Woody explains why Carson Wentz's move to Indianapolis will be a good thing for his career. (1:10)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is out indefinitely as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury that he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice, sources told ESPN.

Wentz injured his foot late in Thursday practice when he felt a "twinge in his foot" when he rolled out and planted to throw.

"He's with the docs, trying to figure what out the process is," said offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, who spoke to the media in place of coach Frank Reich (COVID). "Still evaluating what the next move is, how bad it is. Then we'll go from there."

The Colts acquired Wentz during the offseason and reunited him with Reich by giving the Philadelphia Eagles a third-round pick in this year's draft and a conditional second-round pick in the 2022 draft.

Wentz was benched in favor of Jalen Hurts with the Eagles last season after being sacked 50 times and throwing 15 interceptions in 12 games.

Injuries have been part of Wentz's first five years in the NFL. He suffered a season-ending torn ACL late in the 2017 season. He's only played a full season just twice in his career.

The Colts can't afford for Wentz to miss significant time because they lack experience at the quarterback position after deciding not to re-sign Jacoby Brissett.

Second-year quarterback Jacob Eason took the starter's reps at Friday's practice, with Sam Ehlinger serving as the backup. Eason did not take a snap in 2020.

"He's getting better every day," Brady said about Eason. "Biggest thing we want to continue getting him reps. He's going to mistakes, made good plays."

To add to the injuries, Brady said Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly could miss a couple of weeks after hyperextending his left elbow when he accidentally collided with running back Marlon Mack. Will Pinter worked with the first unit at center.

The Colts are already without Kelly, linebacker Darius Leonard (ankle) and a number of players dealing COVID-related issues, including starting cornerback Xavier Rhodes.