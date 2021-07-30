Friday's 2021 NFL training camp practices started off on a lighter note when Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was gifted a sweet ride for training camp by longtime left tackle David Bakhtiari, but injuries and frustration struck at other camps.

There is apprehension in Indianapolis, where quarterback Carson Wentz is out indefinitely with a foot injury, and Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard did not practice Friday because of an undisclosed injury.

Elsewhere, Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer continues to work on rebuilding the team's culture, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said he will ditch the sleeve he's worn on his left knee and is already looking ahead to when the pads come on, and New York Jets fans got to watch first-round pick Zach Wilson make some throws.

Here's what you need to know and see from camps across the league:

Jump to the best of the day:

Photos | Videos | Quote

NFL Nation

Top NFL news of the day

Howard misses practice with undisclosed injury

Howard, who took to Instagram on Tuesday night to request a trade from Miami because of his displeasure with his contract, did not practice Friday because of an undisclosed injury. An All-Pro selection last season after leading the NFL in interceptions with 10, he jogged off the field after the team's warm-up Thursday before resurfacing some 40 minutes later and watching the end of practice from the sideline. The team provided no updates on Howard's condition.

Wentz out indefinitely with foot injury

The Indianapolis Colts quarterback is out indefinitely as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury suffered at the end of Thursday's practice, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Mike Wells. Second-year quarterback Jacob Eason took the starter's reps at Friday's practice, with Sam Ehlinger serving as the backup.

The Colts acquired Wentz during the offseason and reunited him with coach Frank Reich by giving the Philadelphia Eagles a third-round pick in this year's draft and a conditional second-round pick in the 2022 draft.

Brady ditches sleeve he's worn since 2008 knee injury

Tampa Bay's quarterback has officially shed the trademark sleeve he's worn on his left knee since suffering a torn ACL in 2008. He wore it Sunday in his first training camp practice, but Monday, he had it rolled down at his shin. By Tuesday, it was off. He hasn't worn it since and doesn't plan to put it back on.

More:

What our NFL Nation reporters saw today

Sammy Watkins has been the Ravens' best wide receiver in the first three days of training camp. He has been extremely quick and has caught everything in his reach, including a touchdown grab in the corner of the end zone on Friday. Watkins has shined with Marquise "Hollywood" Brown sidelined and Rashod Bateman off to a slow start at camp.

"He's one of the best receivers in the NFL, period," said Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who is reuniting with Watkins after coaching him in Buffalo in 2015. -- Jamison Hensley

Although D'Andre Swift is expected to be "The Guy" at running back, Lions coach Dan Campbell says he envisions Swift and Jamaal Williams becoming like Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram were in New Orleans. "We're gonna use both of those guys, they know that," Campbell said.

The Lions haven't had a 1,000-yard rusher since Reggie Bush in 2013, the longest active drought in the NFL, according to ESPN Stats & Information. Former NFL player Duce Staley is the running backs coach. -- Eric Woodyard

Safety Jeremy Chinn, a possible candidate for NFL Defensive Rookie of the year in 2020 as a linebacker, has been dubbed "Baby LeBron" by middle linebacker Denzel Perryman. Or "South Beach LeBron" as cornerback Donte Jackson referred to the nephew of Pro Football Hall of Fame safety Steve Atwater. Chinn intercepted Sam Darnold on the first play of seven-on-sevens Thursday, then almost did it again during seven-on-sevens Friday. He followed that with a great breakup of a pass to tight end Ian Thomas.

"He works and takes care of his body," Jackson said. "He's out there trying to do things nobody has ever seen before." -- David Newton

On a morning when the Bears welcomed back veteran defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (sore foot), the defense decidedly outperformed Chicago's offense on Day 3 of camp. Led up front by Eddie Goldman, Bilal Nichols and Hicks, the defense consistently clogged passing lanes and nearly intercepted multiple balls near the line of scrimmage. Quarterbacks Andy Dalton and Justin Fields still had their share of good moments, but not enough to stem the tide.

"That's the excitement, that's the juice that you bring to practice," safety Tashaun Gipson said. -- Jeff Dickerson

The biggest cheer in the crowd (limited because of COVID-19) came when linebacker Kyzir White picked off a pass and ran to the end zone (or close to it until the whistle came). It happened against backup quarterback Easton Stick, granted, but a pick is a pick. And the defense celebrated, too. -- Shelley Smith

Best NFL videos

Pads come on tomorrow. 👀 pic.twitter.com/UITWExC2NE — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) July 30, 2021

Sam Darnold out to practice first ✅ pic.twitter.com/d6AgJNY7b2 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 30, 2021

The Deion Jones that we all know and love. pic.twitter.com/dZS8em1JoQ — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) July 30, 2021

HILARIOUS! Detroit #Lions RB @jswaggdaddy made our very own @KoryEWoods battle @E_Woodyard in Rock-Paper-Scissors after trying ask a question at same time. Check it out plus his reaction to @DetroitPistons No.1 pick @CadeCunningham_ wearing the Buffs during the draft😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/RZepDJplHJ — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) July 30, 2021

Interesting tight end drill. pic.twitter.com/5zf873MaEe — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) July 30, 2021

Lots of praise for @Titans rookie DB Elijah Molden (@e_mold3n) on this coverage. 2️⃣4️⃣ 🏈 pic.twitter.com/5WBpIBRa0N — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) July 30, 2021

Best NFL photos

Vikings' RB Dalvin Cook graduated today from Florida State. He didn't walk to the podium to receive his Bachelors of Science in interdisciplinary studies/public policy due to training camp practice; instead Cook put on the gown at his Minnesota home to bask in his accomplishment. pic.twitter.com/myqiKlvskM — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 30, 2021

Take a look of this Ravens fan's face after Marcus Peters gave him his cleats at the end of practice pic.twitter.com/N2GTPib2XN — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) July 30, 2021

Greatness is the accumulation of great days. @Jaguars pic.twitter.com/CAbCHapUY6 — Urban Meyer (@CoachUrbanMeyer) July 30, 2021

Best hair in the NFL:



1 - Cole Holcomb

2-1,695 - Everyone else pic.twitter.com/jZG1kUkcQ7 — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) July 30, 2021

A moment of prayer for Jalen Hurts before he takes the field for Day 3 of Eagles training camp. pic.twitter.com/hvVYBFdaxQ — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) July 30, 2021

NFL quote of the day

"I don't need it. It's been 14 years since I've [started wearing] it. It feels good."