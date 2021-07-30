HOUSTON -- For the third straight day of training camp, Deshaun Watson did not take part in team drills. Although the Houston Texans' quarterback stood off to the side for most of practice, newly acquired QB Tyrod Taylor said Watson's presence has not been a distraction.

Taylor said Watson has "absolutely" been a resource for him as he learns this new team and offense in Houston.

"Me and Deshaun are friends," Taylor said. "We've known each other for a number of years now. We've had conversations on the field, off the field. Non-football, about life. Everything has been positive conversations and they'll continue to be that way."

Watson reported to training camp Sunday after requesting a trade from the Texans in January. Less than two months later, the first of 23 lawsuits was filed accusing Watson of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior. He faces 22 active lawsuits after one was dropped.

Taylor, who signed with the Texans just hours before the first lawsuit was filed against Watson in March, said his mindset hasn't changed from when he signed in Houston to the start of training camp.

"My mindset has been the same since I was drafted back in 2011," Taylor said. "To walk in every day with your best attitude, compete, prepare like a starter and go out and make plays.

Taylor was named the starting quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers last season, but started only one game before a team doctor accidentally punctured his lung with a pain-killing shot while attempting to treat a rib injury. He was replaced in that game by quarterback Justin Herbert, who kept the starting job and went on to be named the NFL's Rookie of the Year.

Coach David Culley praised Taylor for being "first guy in this building every morning" and often being "the last guy to leave."

"And that's every day," Culley said. "And that's just who he is. You won't ever hear him a whole bunch talking about this or talking about that. He just goes about his business."

Culley announced that the Texans' first padded practice will be on Tuesday, but declined to say whether Watson would be in pads for that practice.