Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook already has a few accolades.

The 25-year-old is a two-time Pro Bowler with the Vikings. Last season, in 14 games with the Vikings, he had a career-high 1,557 yards rushing and four total touchdowns. In college at Florida State, he played in the 2014 College Football Playoff and was first-team All-American and All-ACC twice in his three seasons with the Seminoles.

Now Cook can add one more thing to his list of accomplishments: He is a college graduate. He completed his degree with a Bachelor's of Science in interdisciplinary studies and public policy. Since training camp is going on in Minnesota, Cook could not be in Tallahassee, Florida, for the ceremony. Instead, he celebrated at home.

College graduate 😎 @Seminoles Forever grateful for FSU & the entire football athletic program for supporting me as I accomplished this goal!! #LLOG #alumni pic.twitter.com/Hgd4Ss0nRG — Dalvin Cook (@dalvincook) July 30, 2021

In his career as a Seminole, Cook set several school records, including breaking Warrick Dunn's mark for career rushing yards.