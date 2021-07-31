ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Members of the Detroit Lions didn't just go their separate ways after Day 3 of training camp, they banded together to support a fellow teammate.

The squad held a local watch party on Friday night to witness Melissa Gonzalez -- the wife of quarterback David Blough -- qualify for the Olympic semifinal round of the 400-meter hurdles in Tokyo. She ran a 55.32, which set a Colombian national record.

It was an early birthday present to Blough, who turned 26 on Saturday.

"You don't always get these type of experiences, but to me that embodies enjoying the ride because that was pretty cool," Lions coach Dan Campbell opened Saturday's press conference. "It was a moment, I can tell you that."

Gonzalez is representing Colombia.

Even though she was born and raised in the U.S., she has dual citizenship and qualifies for Colombia because of her father, Hector, who moved from the country to play basketball at UTEP for legendary coach Don Haskins.

Before leaving practice Friday, the Lions organization also set up a camera for players walking off the field to send their congratulations to Gonzalez through social medial, including fellow quarterback Jared Goff.

"David never talks about you, we have no idea what's going on," Goff joked before seriously encouraging her to "do your thing."

Blough posted a photo of his wife in his Instagram story following her performance with the caption "My heart!" while also thanking the Lions "for all you've done."

Gonzalez starred at track at Texas and was teammates with nine-time All-American hurdler Morgan (Snow) Goodwin, also the wife of Chicago Bears wide receiver Marquise Goodwin. Blough and Gonzalez were childhood sweethearts who both attended Creekview High School in Carrollton, Texas.

In May, she set the Colombian national record in the event (55.68) at the South American Championships.