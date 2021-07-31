NFL training camp updates: Super Bowl champ Buccaneers on field, Lions Olympic watch party, more

Saturday's 2021 NFL training camp practices opened with the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in pads for the first time trying to put it all together after a rough practice on Friday that coach Bruce Arians called "horse----."

Quarterback Tom Brady, who has ditched the knee sleeve, said he realizes the Bucs are like every other team in the league, starting from the bottom and trying to get back to the top.

Nagy understands Foles' trade value Bears coach Matt Nagy says he understands why teams would be interested in a QB like Nick Foles.

Bears coach Matt Nagy 'absolutely' understands other teams' interest in QB Nick Foles

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy, who coached Nick Foles in Kansas City and Chicago, said trade speculation comes with the territory given Foles' career accomplishments. He said he "absolutely" understands why teams would be interested in Foles. "And you're talking about a Super Bowl MVP and a guy that's started a lot of games,"Nagy said before practice. "He's had a really interesting career in so many ways that I just think that he deserves that. I mean, anybody that's had the career he has is somebody that's always going to be ... for all teams, as a third string guy, teams are going to look at guys like him."

Detroit Lions hold watch party to support Olympic hurdler Melissa Gonzalez, wife of QB David Blough

Members of the Lions held a watch party Friday evening to witness Melissa Gonzalez, the wife of quarterback David Blough, qualify for the Olympic semifinal round of the 400-meter hurdles in Tokyo. Gonzalez is representing Colombia. Before leaving practice, the Lions organization also set up a camera for players walking off the field to send their congratulations through social medial, including fellow quarterback Jared Goff who joked that, "David never talks about you, we have no idea what's going on," before seriously encouraging her to "do your thing." Lions head coach Dan Campbell opened Saturday's news conference by saying, "You don't always get these type of experiences, but to me that embodies enjoying the ride because that was pretty cool. It was a moment, I can tell you that."

From this morning on @SportsCenter...get ready for some pads today 💪

Brandon Staley shares what surprises him most about Justin Herbert Chargers coach Brandon Staley speaks highly of quarterback Justin Herbert.