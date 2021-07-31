Tim Hasselbeck makes the case for the Colts to bring in Nick Foles after Carson Wentz's foot injury. (1:03)

Could Foles be the next move for Colts at QB? (1:03)

WESTFIELD, Ind. -- The Indianapolis Colts are still awaiting further information on the severity of starting quarterback Carson Wentz's injured foot.

Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, who spoke to the media in coach Frank Reich's absence due to COVID-19, said Saturday that there's "no new information" and "no timetable" on Wentz's return.

Wentz, who the Colts acquired from Philadelphia during the offseason, felt a "twinge in his foot" when he rolled out and planted to throw late in Thursday's practice.

The Colts are waiting for foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson to review scans of Wentz's foot, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. It'll be then that the team will have a better idea on how long Wentz, 28, will be out. The Colts, at this time, don't believe their starting quarterback will be out the entire season.

Injuries have been part of Wentz's first five years in the NFL. He suffered a season-ending torn ACL late in the 2017 season and has played a full season only twice in his career.

The Colts did make some quarterback news Saturday by signing veteran Brett Hundley to add depth at the position. Hundley has played in 18 career games (nine starts) in his six-year career that has featured stops in Green Bay, Seattle and Arizona.

Hundley, who is the only one of the four healthy quarterbacks currently on the roster to have attempted a pass in the NFL, said he was scheduled to be brought in by the Colts before Wentz's injury.

Jacob Eason, the Colts' fourth-round pick in 2020, continued to work with the starters in Wentz's absence. Eason, to no surprise, has been inconsistent, having thrown four interceptions while adjusting to his increased workload.

"It's definitely different," said Eason, who did not play a snap during his rookie season. "At the same time, it's good to get in there, get reps, get the exposure, get in and out the huddle and see what's going on with the defense. Definitely very different than it was last year. I'm very glad and fortunate to be getting these reps now."

Reich is expected to be back with the team when it returns to the practice field Monday. He tested positive for COVID-19 before the start of training camp, Eberflus said.