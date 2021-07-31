The New York Giants are expected to sign former Dallas Cowboys center Joe Looney, a source told ESPN.

Looney adds depth on the interior of the Giants' offensive line. He has played center and guard throughout his career.

Looney, 30, has played in 104 career games with the San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans and Cowboys. He has familiarity with former Dallas coach Jason Garrett's offense. Garrett is currently the Giants' offensive coordinator.

The signing was more than a year in the making. The Giants had interest in Looney last year in free agency, and even had an offer on the table to the veteran lineman.