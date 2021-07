Vikings rookie Kellen Mond has tested positive for COVID-19, NFL Network reported, leaving Minnesota without three quarterbacks, including starter Kirk Cousins, for Saturday night's practice as the team conducts contact tracing.

Cousins is considered a high-risk close contact, according to the NFL Network report.

The Vikings announced that "multiple players" would be held out of Saturday's practice at TCO Stadium due to the league's COVID-19 protocols.